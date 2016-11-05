Idaho Power Community Solar Project Greenlighted for Southeast Boise 

click to enlarge
Regulators have given the green light to a community solar project that would allow Idaho Power customers to purchase subscriptions from an alternative energy enterprise.
The $1.16 million solar project
is proposed for the southwest corner of Amity and Holcomb roads in southeast Boise and would generate nearly 500 kilowatts of alternative energy. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has given approval for Idaho Power to sell subscriptions for each 32-watt panel to nearly 1,100 residential and 470 non-residential customers. Completion of the project is anticipated by June 2017.
After some negotiation, Idaho Power and parties to the case, which included the Idaho Conservation League, Sierra Club, Snake River Alliance and city of Boise, agreed to a one-time fee of $562 for each subscription, while allowing customers to pay either at one time or in monthly installments of $26.31 over 24 months.
Idaho Power said the project was requested by customers who couldn't install their own rooftop solar panels because they live in rental properties or multi-unit dwellings, have aging rooftops, too much shading or an unsuitable rooftop orientation.