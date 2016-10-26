Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
Last Issue

October 26, 2016 BW Picks » Find

Idaho Power No-Cost Energy-Savings Kits 

By
find_idahopower_hawes.jpg

Related Locations

From at-home recycle bins to bike rental services to reusable shopping bags, environmentally beneficial practices are more readily adopted when they are both inexpensive and convenient. We're not being judgmental here, but if adding a waste-reducing faucet adapter or replacing conventional incandescent light bulbs with energy efficient LEDs was cheap and easy, we probably would already have done it. Kudos if you have made efficiency changes but, for the rest of us, Idaho Power has the perfect nudge for its residential customers: No-Cost Energy-Saving Kits

Free and sent directly to your house, the kits include LED bulbs, an LED light-activated night light, a digital thermometer to check fridge and freezer temps, a test bag to measure water flow rate, a shower timer and, for customers with electric water heaters, faucet aerators for kitchen and bath. The items help reduce waste and save energy, which, in turn, saves you money—cheaper (free) and easier (shipped right to your door) there ain't.

idahopower.com

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Find »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Find

  • The Moral Machine

    The Moral Machine

    Which is preferable? A driverless vehicle plows into a crowd of jaywalking runners or avoids the pedestrians and kills a family with three children?
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • Definitive Map of America’s Creepy Clown Epidemic

    Definitive Map of America’s Creepy Clown Epidemic

    The interactive cartograph lets readers revel in details of the scores of incidents nationwide, from the transparent attempts of high schoolers to get out of taking a test to the outright bizarre.
    • by BW Staff
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • ‘Age Your Own’ Woodinville Whiskey Kit

    ‘Age Your Own’ Woodinville Whiskey Kit

    According to Woodinville, the aging process takes between three and six months—but it’s up to you when you want to sample your own vintage.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation