Idaho Sends License Revocation Notice to Northwest Children's Home 

One of the region's largest facilities for at-risk kids, the Northwest Children's Home
in Lewiston, has been told by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that its license is at risk due to allegations of "multiple sex offenses" and "numerous conditions that endanger the health and safety of the children served."
According to the Lewiston Tribune
, a letter from IDHW has been sent to officials at Northwest Children's Home, announcing a pending revocation of its license effective Jan. 4, 2017. The Tribune
reports officials at the home were expected to file an appeal of the license revocation Friday morning.
"We will have a chance to put a brief together with our facts and information and data that counters and rebuts the allegations that are being made against us," Northwest Children's Home CEO Brian Pope told the Tribune
.
The letter from IDHW pointed to multiple sex offences at the home over the past year that allegedly took place with staff present, and stated the Northwest Children's Home "administration continues to fail to carry out the program in an environment that is safe and appropriate."
"The Department identified numerous severe offenses which placed the children's health and safety at risk and led to the rape and assault of children under its supervision," wrote an IDHW examiner in the letter to the home.
The IDHW letter of revocation also stated officials at the home failed to correct deficiencies noted in an earlier audit, including an inadequate fire suppression system.
Northwest Children's Home officials told the Tribune
they were "shocked and surprised" by the letter.