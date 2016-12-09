Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Last Issue

December 09, 2016 News » Citydesk

Idaho Sends License Revocation Notice to Northwest Children's Home 

By
click to enlarge NORTHWEST CHILDREN'S HOME, INC.
One of the region's largest facilities for at-risk kids, the Northwest Children's Home in Lewiston, has been told by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that its license is at risk due to allegations of "multiple sex offenses" and "numerous conditions that endanger the health and safety of the children served."

According to the Lewiston Tribune, a letter from IDHW has been sent to officials at Northwest Children's Home, announcing a pending revocation of its license effective Jan. 4, 2017. The Tribune reports officials at the home were expected to file an appeal of the license revocation Friday morning.

"We will have a chance to put a brief together with our facts and information and data that counters and rebuts the allegations that are being made against us," Northwest Children's Home CEO Brian Pope told the Tribune.

The letter from IDHW pointed to multiple sex offences at the home over the past year that allegedly took place with staff present, and stated the Northwest Children's Home "administration continues to fail to carry out the program in an environment that is safe and appropriate."

"The Department identified numerous severe offenses which placed the children's health and safety at risk and led to the rape and assault of children under its supervision," wrote an IDHW examiner in the letter to the home.

The IDHW letter of revocation also stated officials at the home failed to correct deficiencies noted in an earlier audit, including an inadequate fire suppression system.

Northwest Children's Home officials told the Tribune they were "shocked and surprised" by the letter.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of Idaho Department Of Health And Welfare, Northwest Children's Home

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation