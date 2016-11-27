Idaho Shakespeare Festival Announces Plays for 2017 Season 

Roger Mastroianni

The cast of And Then There Were None during the play's run at Idaho Shakespeare Festival in 2016.

Wait Until Dark , May 26-July 30: At a Greenwich Village apartment, a cadre of con men attempt to manipulate and cajole a blind woman into giving them a mysterious doll before she decides to "wait until dark" in this murder thriller by Frederick Knott.





The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has announced what plays it will stage in the 2017 season. Here's what the festival, which runs from May to October, has on tap: