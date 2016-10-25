Idaho State Bar Ranks Brody over McKenzie in Supreme Court Race 

click to enlarge Brody Law Office / Idaho Legislature

Robyn Brody and Sen. Curt McKenzie

Judicial elections are a delicate business. There are rules—formal and informal—for how candidates can campaign or solicit donations. Additionally, there is scant media coverage of such runoffs. When the Idaho State Bar releases its own election survey, which ranks such candidates, the scorecard attracts extra attention.Early Tuesday morning, the Idaho State Bar released its survey of the two candidates vying for a seat on the Idaho Supreme Court: Twin Falls attorney Robyn Brody and Canyon County Republican Sen. Curt McKenzie.According to the association of legal professionals, Brody outscores McKenzie by more than a two-to-one margin.In May, Brody and McKenzie emerged from a pack of four candidates for the opportunity to succeed Justice Jim Jones on the Idaho Supreme Court. The runoff was triggered because none of the four secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the May primary.The race has attracted much attention at the Idaho Statehouse, where McKenzie represents District 13, which includes Nampa. He's also chairman of the all-powerful Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee. Because of his judicial candidacy, McKenzie will be absent from the Legislature when it reconvenes in 2017.In its survey, the Idaho State Bar insists it "does not interpret or express any opinion about the results." That said, Brody outscores McKenzie by a wide margin in each of the four main categories: integrity and independence, knowledge and understanding of the law, judicial temperament and demeanor, and legal ability and experience.Overall, Brody scored a rating of 3.65 (between 'above average' and 'exceeds expectations') versus McKenzie's rating of 1.86 (between 'does not meet expectations' and 'average').The survey indicates there were 440 responses from members of the Idaho State Bar, with the overwhelming majority coming the 4th Judicial District, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.