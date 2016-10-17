Idaho State Journal: 'Biggest Snowstorm of Season Thus Far' Arrives in Eastern Idaho 

-
National Weather Service
-
NWS Map for Southern Idaho, Oct. 17, 2016.
With officials cautioning drivers in southeast Idaho to travel only if necessary, the Idaho State Journal reported Monday
the "biggest snowstorm of the season thus far in southeast Idaho has arrived."
The National Weather Service said as many as 10 inches of snow could fall in higher elevations, including the communities of Bancroft, Georgetown, Grace, Lava Hot Springs, Montpelier, Palisades, Paris, Soda Springs, St. Charles and Wayan. Montpelier residents had already reported the Bear Lake County community received between 3 and 4 inches of snow by 12:30 a.m. KIDK-TV reported
some school districts were on 1- to 2-hour delays due to power outages and slower-than-normal bus routes, but no school closures were reported.
The NWS said motorists traveling through eastern Idaho's higher elevations for the first part of the week can expect "difficult driving conditions with snow-covered roads and lower visibility."
Meanwhile, the NWS said the final round of a wave of precipitation was hitting the Pacific Coast Monday and should push across Idaho on Tuesday. The Treasure Valley was expected to get on-again, off-again showers on Monday and Tuesday, with clear, sunny skies returning to the area on Wednesday.