Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
Last Issue

April 27, 2017 News » Citydesk

Idaho Supreme Court Agrees With Meridian Man's Challenge of Public School Fees 

By
click to enlarge CEBIT, CC BY 2.0


The Idaho State Supreme Court upheld a ruling Thursday in favor of a Meridian man who said public school student fees were unconstitutional.

In 2012, Russell Joki launched a lawsuit against the State of Idaho, the Idaho Legislature, and the West Ada County School District, arguing the fees imposed on students—including his grandchildren—negate the guarantee of a free public education. In particular, Joki pointed to fees required for his grandchildren to register for school and for chemistry, art and sports medicine classes. Joki cited Article IX, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution, which reads, "It shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools."

The State Board of Education, the Idaho Legislature and the State of Idaho pushed back, asking for a dismissal, but in Nov. 2015, Idaho Fourth District Judge Richard Greenwood ruled, "Where a class is offered as part of the regular academic courses of the school, the course must be offered without charge."

The State of Idaho appealed the ruling to the Idaho Supreme Court and on Thursday, the high court upheld the lower court's original decision. "[Joki's] claim fell squarely within the definition of a constitutionally based education claim because the legislature duty is to provide free common schools," read the Idaho Supreme Court's summary.

You can read the full ruling here: 43907.pdf
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • April 27, 2017: What to Know

    April 27, 2017: What to Know

    Donald Trump gets his courts mixed up, a new Micron CEO, another passenger gets booted off a plane and a number of schools issue warnings to parents about 13 Reasons Why.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 27, 2017
  • April 26, 2017: What to Know

    April 26, 2017: What to Know

    A North Idaho landscaping company puts racist images on its vehicles, Donald Trump vows to challenge the 9th Circuit's ruling against his immigration and sanctuary cities actions, and "high touch, high tech" initiatives at the city of Boise.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Apr 26, 2017
  • Boise State Set to Begin New Work of Art

    Boise State Set to Begin New Work of Art

    Officials are ready to break ground for a five-story, 97,222-square-foot fine arts building on Tuesday, May 2.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 26, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation