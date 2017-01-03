Idaho Surrogate Delivers Twins for Icelandic Couple: 'They're Vikings!' 

click to enlarge
Newborns delivered in hospitals throughout the region made headlines on New Year's Day, but an eastern Idaho woman's delivery of twins is making international news. The Associated Press reports
Amanda Byrd gave birth to the twins as a surrogate to a couple from Iceland.
The AP reports Byrd worked with Boston-based Circle Surrogacy, ultimately selecting an Icelandic couple who struggled with infertility for more than a decade.
The couple told the AP they wished to remain anonymous but wrote in an email that being matched with Byrd "turned pessimism into hope." Still, the couple reportedly sold their cars and moved into a one-bedroom apartment to afford Circle Surrogacy's fee. According to the company's website
, surrogacy expenses can range from around $100,000 to $150,000, not including incidentals and unforeseen costs.
Byrd said the twins weigh about eight pounds each, adding, "They're Vikings!" Byrd said she hopes to visit the twins in Iceland in several years.