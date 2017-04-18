Idaho Teen, Missing Since Prom, Found Safe and Now Faces Runaway Charge 

A north-central Idaho teenager who went missing after his prom April 15, triggering a regional search, has been found safe at the Orofino home of a friend. Now Kristian Perez, 17, faces a criminal charge.
The Lewiston Tribune this morning reports Perez, who had been missing since leaving the Orofino High School prom at a National Guard armory, was found early Tuesday morning at the home of Tyson Imel, 26, in Orofino. Police said they located Perez based on a tip.
The Tribune reports Perez was in good condition and taken into custody on a runaway charge. Meanwhile, the investigation continues and police say Imel may also face a criminal charge.