April 18, 2017 News » Citydesk

Idaho Teen, Missing Since Prom, Found Safe and Now Faces Runaway Charge 

By
A north-central Idaho teenager who went missing after his prom April 15, triggering a regional search, has been found safe at the Orofino home of a friend. Now Kristian Perez, 17, faces a criminal charge.

The Lewiston Tribune this morning reports Perez, who had been missing since leaving the Orofino High School prom at a National Guard armory, was found early Tuesday morning at the home of Tyson Imel, 26, in Orofino. Police said they located Perez based on a tip.

The Tribune reports Perez was in good condition and taken into custody on a runaway charge. Meanwhile, the investigation continues and police say Imel may also face a criminal charge.

