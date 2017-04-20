Idaho Teen, Subject of Runaway Investigation, Dies in One-Vehicle Crash 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Orofino Police Department
A lost-then-found north-central Idaho teenager who spurred a widespread search after disappearing after his prom April 15 died late Wednesday in a one-car crash near the Nez Perce County town of Lenore.
Kristian Perez, 17, was the subject of a runaway investigation after he went missing Saturday in Orofino. Perez was found safe Tuesday at the Orofino home
of 26-year-old Tyson Imel. At the time, law enforcement said Perez would be charged with a misdemeanor for running away and was released into the custody of his parents. Imel was also charged with a misdemeanor for housing a child without parental authority.
According to the Spokesman-Review
, the story took a tragic turn Wednesday when Perez' vehicle rolled into an embankment off Sunny Side Bench Road in Lenore. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office stated in a release that Perez was extricated from the wreck and flown via Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Perez was pronounced dead a short time later.