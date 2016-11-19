Idaho Transportation Department Rolls Forward With New Megaload Rules 

click to enlarge Adam Rosenlund

An ambulance would need to accompany megaloads



Special lighting attached to the megaloads would need Idaho State Police approval



Megaloads would not be allowed to use turnouts designated for recreational vehicles

Travel schedules would need to accommodate 'the best interest of the public'



If approved, the new rules would allow permitting for shipments exceeding 16 feet in length and requiring more than 12 hours to travel through the Wild and Scenic River Corridor and Nez Perce National Forest—specifically, the section of U.S. 12 from milepost 75.2 to milepost 174.3.