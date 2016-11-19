Idaho Unemployment Rate Holds Steady 

click to enlarge
The Idaho unemployment rate held steady for the fourth straight month in October at 3.8 percent. Total non-farm payrolls saw a net gain of approximately 14,700 workers, with upturns in manufacturing, financial education, and leisure and hospitality industries, while more jobs were shed in natural resources, construction and transportation sectors. According to a Nov. 18 news release from the Idaho Department of Labor
, the official number of employed Idahoans is currently around 782,1000.
Washington, D.C.-based think tank, The Conference Board, reported there were approximately 24,200 online posts for Idaho jobs in October. Of those, 4,600 were classified as "hard to fill." Around 28 percent of those jobs were in the healthcare sector and included openings for physicians and occupational and physical therapists. The IDL release states, "By volume, registered nurses and truck drivers maintained the first and second spots for the largest number of hard-to-fill jobs."
The Boise metro area, including much of the Treasure Valley, registered a 3.6 percent jobless rate, down from 3.7 percent in September. The Idaho Falls metro area reported the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent; the Coeur d'Alene metro area reported the highest at 4.5 percent. Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 5 percent to 4.9 percent.