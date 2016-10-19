Search
October 19, 2016
BW Picks

Idaho Virtual Reality Council VR Bash 

This VR party is a reality.

Idaho Virtual Reality

This VR party is a reality.

Whether you're a VR enthusiast or you're not even sure what those letters mean, check out the latest in a new wave of technology innovation at this family friendly party hosted by the Idaho Virtual Reality Council. "Our goal here is to open eyes," said IVRC President Jessica Whiting. "Once you experience VR, your creativity ignites and you can see how to apply it." Partygoers can try out more than 20 virtual and augmented reality experiences including everything from an unreleased game to a simulation that lets you take a car apart. Guest speakers are Mark Cranney, from Silicon Valley giant Andreessen Horowitz, who will talk business strategy; and Hardie Tankersley, winner of the first Emmy Award for VR, who will talk about virtual reality in Hollywood. Get free tickets online—and don't forget about the after party. For reals.

