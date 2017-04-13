Idahoans Urge Sen. Crapo to Support Investigation Into Trump/Russia Connection 

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

Lindsay Nothern (left), spokesman for Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), listens to concerned citizens.



These and related allegations are the subject of concurrent investigations in both the U.S. House and Senate.



Though Crapo is not a member of any of the committees conducting the inquiries, Nothern said the senator is waiting for investigators to conduct their business before drawing conclusions on Russian meddling in U.S. elections.



"He is not going to presume there is guilt until he sees there is guilt," Nothern said.