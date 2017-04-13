Idahoans Urge Sen. Crapo to Support Investigation Into Trump/Russia Connection 

click to enlarge
Lindsay Nothern (left), spokesman for Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), listens to concerned citizens.
With tension running high
over the U.S. military response to Syria's years-long civil war—which last week included a lethal gas attack apparently launched by Russia-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad—President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aren't the best of friends at the moment. Despite the recent chill in relations, a group of concerned citizens want Idaho's congressional delegation to know they are still worried about alleged Russian efforts during the 2016 election aimed at securing a Trump victory.
"We deserve to know what happened during the election," said Elizabeth Dyrsmid, who was among those who signed a petition with Common Cause
demanding an investigation of Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential race.
Dyrsmid's was one of 355 signatures delivered to the Boise office of Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Wednesday afternoon urging the senator to support an independent investigation into allegations of Russian election interference and that members of the Trump campaign had inappropriate contact with Russian agents or officials.
Crapo spokesman Lindsay Nothern met the group, saying the senator takes the allegations against Trump seriously and he would deliver their petition and message.
"I think the pressure you're bringing is good," he told the handful of citizens who gathered at Crapo's office.
There have been numerous allegations from the U.S. intelligence community that members of the Trump campaign had inappropriate contact with the Russians. Notably, Trump's pick for national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was booted from the administration
for failing to disclose his ties to Russia.
Additionally, Russian agents are believed to have participated in "election hacking" that may have included a misinformation blitz against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, the release of dossiers containing compromising material
on the candidates and people close to them, and email hacks
that targeted both Republicans and Democrats.
These and related allegations are the subject of concurrent investigations in both the U.S. House and Senate.
Though Crapo is not a member of any of the committees conducting the inquiries, Nothern said the senator is waiting for investigators to conduct their business before drawing conclusions on Russian meddling in U.S. elections.
"He is not going to presume there is guilt until he sees there is guilt," Nothern said.