IDOC Director Kevin Kempf Resigns, Will Head Assoc. of State Correctional Administrators 

-
Idaho Department of Corrections
-
Kevin Kempf has resigned from the Idaho Department of Corrections to head the Association of State Correctional Administrators.
Idaho Department of Corrections Director Kevin Kempf submitted his letter of resignation Monday to the Idaho State Board of Correction, the Associated Press reports
.
Kempf made the "bittersweet" decision to leave IDOC to take up a new mantle: executive director of the Association of State Correctional Administrators
, which coordinates with prison system administrators on issues ranging from providing for inmates with behavioral and mental health issues, to treating substance abuse and inmates' re-entry into society, to racial disparities and staff training.
Kempf, then IDOC deputy director, took over as acting IDOC director in November 2014 after the resignation of Brent Reinke, a 7-year veteran of the job
. Kempf was named
Reinke's permanent successor a few days later.
Since then, Kempf has weathered numerous storms surrounding IDOC. In August 2015, U.S. District Judge David Carter slapped the State of Idaho with sanctions over an alleged cover-up of civil rights abuses
at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. Among the abuses was the use of so-called dry cells: empty concrete rooms with a hole in the floor for a toilet.
In the wake of scandal, Kempf began overseeing ongoing reform at Idaho prisons, including reducing the use of solitary confinement
and using evidence-based penal techniques.
"We're behind the times, and that's not a position I want to be in," Kempf said at the time.
According to the AP
, the Idaho Board of Correction will convene Wednesday, Dec. 7, to consider who will take Kempf's place at IDOC.