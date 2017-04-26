Rediscovered Books has one of the choicest perches in downtown Boise. Literally cornering the corner of Eighth and Idaho Streets, it can transform into a literary event space, with readings, book signings and more. It wrangles almost every book club in town, and its employees read books to children at nearby Guru Donuts. It's hard to imagine downtown Boise without it.

Help celebrate its role in making the City of Trees what it is on Independent Bookstore Day. The day starts off with games of book bingo and blind date with a book, followed by the Me and My Book art table. Make buttons all afternoon, and play wheel of fortune before fiddler and storyteller Ken Waldman hits the stage to regale the audience with poetry, Appalachian-style fiddling and stories set in Alaska.