Independent Presidential Candidate Evan McMullin in Boise Oct. 22 

Evan McMullin CC BY-SA 4.0
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin will speak in Boise Saturday, Oct. 22.
In the midst of a contentious presidential election, Evan McMullin
, an independent candidate from Utah, stands a good chance of taking his home state's six electoral votes—and Utah has leaned toward Republican presidential candidates in every election since 1968
.
At home, McMullin rallies have drawn huge crowds, and, according to a recent Emerson College Polling Society survey, Utah is "breakingfor the third-partycandidate."
Born in Provo, Utah, McMullin served in the Central Intelligence Agency, was a senior adviser to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and chief policy director of the House Republican Conference, and he worked in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs in the San Francisco area.
A conservative candidate, McMullin favors simplifying the U.S. tax code, increasing funding to the military, reducing the cost of higher education and repealing Obamacare.
McMullin will be in Boise for an official campaign event at the Boise High School auditorium Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2 p.m.