Indigo Girls, Oct. 19, Egyptian; Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 26, Revolution 

The folk-rock Indigo Girls and rock-rock Goo Goo Dolls have more in common than may be apparent at first glance. Members in both bands met in school, have been together (and active) for three decades, released albums in 1987 that were picked up by larger record companies in 1988, and both are world-renowned. IG and GGD are both such iconic acts, they've become part of our pop culture. From soundtrack inclusions to media mentions, references to the Indigo Girls have popped up in 30 Rock, The Office and South Park, while Goo Goo Dolls songs can be heard in TV shows and movies like 90210, Being Erica, Charmed, New Year's Eve, Smallville and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Last, but far from least, both iconic acts are performing in Boise on Wednesdays in October. Crazy, right? The Indigo Girls will fill the Egyptian Theatre with their dulcet harmonies on Oct. 19, while the Goo Goo Dolls will shake the walls when they rock out the Revolution Concert House on Oct. 26.