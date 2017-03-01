Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 22
Last Issue

March 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

'Inner Strength: Portraits of Basque Immigrant Women' 

"It's an incredible sense of self [Basque women] have"

By
"Determination , graciousness and enthusiasm."

Harrison Berry

"Determination , graciousness and enthusiasm."

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Inner Strength: Portraits of Basque Immigrant Women @ Boise State Student Union Gallery

    • Through April 7, 7-12 a.m. FREE

Related Locations

Through early April, the Boise State Student Union Gallery will host a photo collection compiled by Peter Oberlindacher titled "Inner Strength: Portraits of Basque Immigrant Women." The 41 black-and-white environmental portraits are accompanied by excerpts of the women's life stories, collected by Basque scholar Begona Pecharroman, in which the women reflect on their homeland, political oppression and what it's like to integrate into a new country. "It's an incredible sense of self [Basque women] have," Oberlindacher told the Basque Museum. "Determination, graciousness and enthusiasm for life; also, an incredible amount of energy and pride in their culture. I tried to bring that out in the photos."

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Boise State Student Union Gallery

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation