Through early April, the Boise State Student Union Gallery will host a photo collection compiled by Peter Oberlindacher titled "Inner Strength: Portraits of Basque Immigrant Women." The 41 black-and-white environmental portraits are accompanied by excerpts of the women's life stories, collected by Basque scholar Begona Pecharroman, in which the women reflect on their homeland, political oppression and what it's like to integrate into a new country. "It's an incredible sense of self [Basque women] have," Oberlindacher told the Basque Museum. "Determination, graciousness and enthusiasm for life; also, an incredible amount of energy and pride in their culture. I tried to bring that out in the photos."