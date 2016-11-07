Interfaith Alliance Will Hold Idaho Statehouse Vigil for Unity On Day After Election 

The only thing to be certain about following the conclusion of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, is there will certainly be a good many people who feel downtrodden or even angry.With that in mind, the Interfaith Alliance of Idaho is sponsoring what it calls a "Forward as One in Prayer" vigil, set for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12:15 p.m. beneath the Idaho Statehouse rotunda."Knowing that great polarization developed in election campaigns, nationally and locally, members of faith-based groups ... are sponsoring a gathering to promote healing and civility," the alliance stated in an announcement promoting Wednesday's vigil. The alliance said it was partnering with the Interfaith Equality Coalition for the event."Join together with other people of faith and conscience," the announcement continued. "We pray for unity and future of our state and country on this day after the election."