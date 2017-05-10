Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
Last Issue

May 10, 2017 Rec & Sports » Rec Extra

International Migratory Bird Day Festival 

By
This day is for the birds.

123rf

This day is for the birds.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    International Migratory Bird Day Festival @ World Center for Birds of Prey

    • Sat., May 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. FREE-$7

Related Locations

International Migratory Bird Day is recognized at more than 600 sites from the polar ice caps of Canada to the tip of Argentina. Among the hundreds of species that migrate each year from North to South America and back are Swainson's hawks, saw-whet owls, peregrine falcons and turkey vultures, all of which make regular Gem State stops. To celebrate our feathered friends, the renowned World Center for Birds of Prey—with help from The Peregrine Fund, The Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center and the Boise State University Intermountain Bird Observatory—will host a full day of family (and bird) friendly events. Activities will include hands-on art projects, guided birding walks and live raptor presentations, and Foxy Franks food truck will be there with some doggone good food.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of World Center For Birds Of Prey

More Rec Extra »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Open Gym Rock Climbing @ Wings Center of Boise

    • Saturdays, 6-9 p.m. Continues through May 27 $10

  • Idaho Botanical Garden Guided Tours @ Idaho Botanical Garden

    • First Thursday of every month, 10 a.m., Second Saturday of every month, 10 a.m., Third Thursday of every month, 10 a.m. and Fourth Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. Continues through Nov. 5 FREE-$7

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Outdoor Conversation Series: Scott Marchant @ Rediscovered Books

    • Tue., May 16, 7 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation