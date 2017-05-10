International Migratory Bird Day Festival 

International Migratory Bird Day is recognized at more than 600 sites from the polar ice caps of Canada to the tip of Argentina. Among the hundreds of species that migrate each year from North to South America and back are Swainson's hawks, saw-whet owls, peregrine falcons and turkey vultures, all of which make regular Gem State stops. To celebrate our feathered friends, the renowned World Center for Birds of Prey—with help from The Peregrine Fund, The Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center and the Boise State University Intermountain Bird Observatory—will host a full day of family (and bird) friendly events. Activities will include hands-on art projects, guided birding walks and live raptor presentations, and Foxy Franks food truck will be there with some doggone good food.