Investigation Underway Into Officer-Involved Shooting of Melba Man 

What started as a family's plea to help a man who might harm himself ended Thursday night in an officer-involved shooting.The Canyon County Sheriff's Department said it received a call late Nov. 10 from the family of a 72-year-old Melba man, saying he had driven off in a vehicle and they feared he might hurt himself. Canyon County Sheriff's deputies reached out to the Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Kuna Police Department when the man's vehicle was spotted on a rural road south of Kuna. Ada County deputies took over the pursuit and stopped the vehicle near Swan Falls and West Victory roads.That's when investigators claim the man pointed a gun at officers. Seconds later, three Ada County Sheriff's deputies fired at the driver. According to a statement from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, this was the first critical incident for all three officers. As of Friday morning, it was still unclear whether the suspect had fired his gun.Officials said the suspect was able to talk to law enforcement after the shooting and, after being treated by paramedics at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The man's identity had not been disclosed as of Friday morning.Meanwhile, an Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department, is investigating the shooting.