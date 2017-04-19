Is BoDo Prime Real Estate? 

Developed for $65 million and built in 2006, owners of the Boise downtown business district known as BoDo currently collect rents from two dozen tenants, including Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9, Office Depot, Idaho Trust National Bank, P.F. Chang's, Yoi Tomo, Urban Outfitters, Ann Taylor and Caffe D'arte.

For nearly a decade, BoDo—at Eighth and Broad streets—saw the only constant consumer traffic in the downtown core south of Front Street. Post-recession, the area has been framed by some of the most robust construction in recent memory: to the north, the Boise Centre underwent dramatic expansion with a newly designed Grove Plaza; to the south, the first phase of The Afton will soon finish with 28 condos at Eighth and River streets; to the west is the JUMP complex; and to the east, the recently opened Inn at 500 and soon-to-open Marriott Residence Inn Suites have joined the skyline. One block farther east is The Fowler, a 159-unit apartment complex on Broad Street.

Now, BoDo is for sale. The asking price, according to Colliers International—also a BoDo tenant—is $30 million and the deadline for offers is Friday, April 28. Colliers adds that the official BoDo property does not include the buildings once collectively known as Eighth Street Marketplace, which now house Bodovino, Solid/Liquid, Fresh Off the Hook and a number of retail shops.

Colliers' financial analysis of the BoDo sale details how much rent BoDo tenants currently pay. Office Depot's annual base rent is $265,650 for its 19,320 square feet ($13.75/sq. ft.); P.F. Chang's pays $184,404 for 6,350 square feet ($29.04/sq. ft.); and Urban Outfitters pays $186,480 for 10,360 square feet ($18/sq. ft.). Some of BoDo's smallest tenants pay some of the highest rents. Caffe D'arte (1,369 square feet) pays $28.50/sq. ft. and Yoi Tomo (1,981 square feet) pays $26.14/ sq. ft. In total, the two dozen current BoDo tenants pay about $2 million in rent per year.

There are currently three vacancies in BoDo, plus, the Snake River Winery Tasting Room recently closed its BoDo location and the Boise State Bronco Shop will move at the end of May.

The Colliers analysis shows traffic in and around BoDo is at an all-time high, with Front Street seeing more than 38,000 vehicles per day and 22,000 per day on Capitol Boulevard.