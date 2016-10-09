ISP: Kootenai County Sheriff Vehicle Struck, Killed Pedestrian 

Idaho State Police detectives are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Hayden woman who was struck and killed Oct. 8 by a Kootenai County Sheriff's deputy traveling on U.S. 95.Officials said the deputy was driving southbound near Hayden around 1:35 a.m. Saturday when the woman was hit in the roadway. The Kootenai County coroner has yet to identify the victim, though stated the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.ISP is asking for the public's help in the investigation, asking anyone with information to call ISP at 208-209-8730.