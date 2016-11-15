ISP: Seat Belts Weren't Worn in Interstate 84 Fatality Crash 

Amid a steady pre-dawn drizzle that coated Treasure Valley roads early Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported a fatality crash on Interstate 84.According to ISP, an adult male driver was traveling in a 1996 Honda Civic westbound near mile marker 18.2, just east of the Sand Hollow exit, when he drove the vehicle off the road toward the right shoulder and over-corrected, resulting in a rollover crash.A 19-year-old female passenger, still unidentified, died at the scene. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. ISP said neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.The crash blocked all westbound lanes for nearly three hours, but all lanes were reopened before sunrise. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.