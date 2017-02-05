It's Treefort Season: 2017 Downtown Music Fest Launches at The Basque Center 

click to enlarge
Harrison Berry
Portland, Ore.-based band The Shivas played at the Treefort 2017 Launch Party.
Treefort Music Fest is 44 days away. Need a reminder? A counter ticks down the seconds on the Treefort website
. The fest hosted its annual Launch Party
at the Basque Center Feb. 4, with bands inculding The Shivas, Tyvek, Hillfolk Noir and Foul Weather.
Treefort released its third and final artist announcement
Feb. 2. Five-day festival passes are $165 but will increase to $185 Wednesday, March 1.