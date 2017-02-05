Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 05, 2017 Music

It's Treefort Season: 2017 Downtown Music Fest Launches at The Basque Center 

By
click to enlarge - Portland, Ore.-based band The Shivas played at the Treefort 2017 Launch Party. - - HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
  • Portland, Ore.-based band The Shivas played at the Treefort 2017 Launch Party.
Treefort Music Fest is 44 days away. Need a reminder? A counter ticks down the seconds on the Treefort website. The fest hosted its annual Launch Party at the Basque Center Feb. 4, with bands inculding The Shivas, Tyvek, Hillfolk Noir and Foul Weather.

Treefort released its third and final artist announcement Feb. 2. Five-day festival passes are $165 but will increase to $185 Wednesday, March 1.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of Treefort Music Fest, Basque Block

More Music »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Music

Popular Events

  • Old Death Whisper @ Pengilly's Saloon

    • FREE

  • Livingston Taylor @ Riverside Hotel Sapphire Room

    • $42-$48 adv., $47-$53 door
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

  • Music Theatre of Idaho: Bye Bye Birdie @ Nampa Civic Center

    • $18-$22
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation