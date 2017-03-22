Search
March 22, 2017

It's Treefort Time 

By

We hope you're rested, adequately hydrated, well fed and ready to test your fortitude—it's time once again for the Treefort Music Fest, which will take over downtown Boise from Wednesday, March 22-Sunday, March 26.

For a lot of Treasure Valley-ites, TMF is one of those things around which the calendar revolves. We know people who spend half the year anticipating the musical bacchanal. Of course, Treefort has grown far beyond its original configuration as a music festival. Five years since its inauguration, the Treefort of today is a many-headed beast with cultural programming extending from food and tech to film and even yoga.

We devoted a chunk of this edition of Boise Weekly to Treefort coverage, including a roundup of the various sub-forts on Page 16 and a selection of picks for local and out-of-town bands not to miss on Page 17.

BW is a 24/7 news organization, however, so you can bet we'll have operatives spread out across town for the duration, posting regular updates on shows and fort events to boiseweekly.com.

As much as we love Treefort, the rest of the world doesn't stop to take in the tunes. On Page 6, BW Staff Writer Harrison Berry unpacks a recent science-powered presentation on climate change and News Editor George Prentice provides an update on a controversial so-called "faith healing" bill that's making its way through the Legislature.

One of our intrepid interns, Brooklyn Riempa, on Page 8 looked ahead to August when millions of Americans will collectively look to the sky to witness a rare total solar eclipse. Lucky for us in southern Idaho, a wide swath of the state lies in the path of totality. In other words, we're going to have some of the best views of the celestial event anywhere in the world.

Zach Hagadone

