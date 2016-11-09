Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 09, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Jai Wolf, Nov. 12, Knitting Factory 

By
listenhere_jaiwolf_pressphoto.jpg

Courtesy Jai Wolf

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Jai Wolf: Kindred Spirits Tour @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $15-$65
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Locations

In July 2015, EDM artist Jai Wolf (aka Sajeeb Saha) landed on Rolling Stone's list of "10 New Artists You Need to Know." About a year and a half later, Boiseans will get a chance to do just that Saturday, Nov. 12, when the 24-year-old Bangladesh-born DJ/producer comes to the Knitting Factory.

Touring ahead of the Friday, Nov. 18 release of his EP Kindred Spirits (Mom+Pop, 2016), Jai Wolf will be joined by Norway native Jerry Folk and U.S.-based Khai—neither of whom are slouches in the EDM world. Jerry Folk was described as being "at the forefront of the indie dance revival" by Your EDM in April, and Khai made Huffington Post's "2015 Recommendations for Every Type of Pop Culture Fan."

For fans of downtempo, Eastern-infused EDM often described as "melodic" and "dreamlike," Jai Wolf is assuredly a headliner. Some may already be familiar with his work, notable for his 2014 remix of "Easy My Mind" by Skrillex, which, to date, has racked up more than 2.8 million views on YouTube. For those who aren't, now's the time to get to know him.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Knitting Factory Concert House

Readers also liked…

More Listen Here »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Vektor @ Neurolux

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. $8 adv., $10 door

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Head and the Heart: Signs of Light Tour @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. $35.50-$69.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • Karaoke Mania @ High Note Cafe

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation