Jai Wolf, Nov. 12, Knitting Factory 

In July 2015, EDM artist Jai Wolf (aka Sajeeb Saha) landed on Rolling Stone's list of "10 New Artists You Need to Know." About a year and a half later, Boiseans will get a chance to do just that Saturday, Nov. 12, when the 24-year-old Bangladesh-born DJ/producer comes to the Knitting Factory.

Touring ahead of the Friday, Nov. 18 release of his EP Kindred Spirits (Mom+Pop, 2016), Jai Wolf will be joined by Norway native Jerry Folk and U.S.-based Khai—neither of whom are slouches in the EDM world. Jerry Folk was described as being "at the forefront of the indie dance revival" by Your EDM in April, and Khai made Huffington Post's "2015 Recommendations for Every Type of Pop Culture Fan."

For fans of downtempo, Eastern-infused EDM often described as "melodic" and "dreamlike," Jai Wolf is assuredly a headliner. Some may already be familiar with his work, notable for his 2014 remix of "Easy My Mind" by Skrillex, which, to date, has racked up more than 2.8 million views on YouTube. For those who aren't, now's the time to get to know him.