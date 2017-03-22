Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
Last Issue

March 22, 2017 Music » Listen Here

James Dean Kindle, March 26, High Note 

By
listenhere_james-dean-kindle-eoplayboys_pressphoto.jpg

Pressphoto

Related Events

  • James Dean Kindle @ High Note Cafe

    • Sun., March 26, 11 a.m. FREE

Related Locations

The lonely steppes outside Pendleton, Ore., can inspire vaguely apocalyptic musings. Set in a stretch of brown country west of the Blue Mountains, there's an Army installation not far from town where chemical weapons were once stored. The Hanford nuclear site is only about 100 miles to the north and the Wildhorse Casino Resort off I-84 is pretty much always busy.

In this landscape the quirky, faintly doom-struck folk-rock/sock-hop of James Dean Kindle and The Eastern Oregon Playboys is right at home. Literally.

The track "Welcome to Desolation," from the Pendleton-based band's forthcoming album Roaming Charges May Apply (spring 2017), aptly sums up the feeling: "Leavin' pieces of rusty farm machinery out in the field/ Unsolicited bar fights tonight while the daylight steals/ Poison in the reservoir/ Gettin' high off your own supply/ Watchin' flocks of coffin birds fallin' out of the toxic sky."

With jangly electric guitar and pulsing organ, it's evocative of the Doors' dreamy, dread-filled sound but with a hint of country twang that turns desolation into elation.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of High Note Cafe

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Zach Hagadone

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Sisters in Songwriting @ Cinder Winery and Tasting Room

    • Sun., May 21, 6 p.m. and Sun., June 18, 6 p.m. FREE

  • Dale Cavanaugh @ Highlands Hollow Brewhouse

    • Wed., March 22, 6 p.m. FREE

  • Fabulous Floyd Stanton @ WilliB's Saloon

    • Wed., March 22, 7:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation