Headlines for Jan. 30, 2017: What to Know? 

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Jan. 29 at the Boise Airport to protest President Trump's executive order denying entrance to immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations into the U.S.
History tells us that on this date in 1972, British soldiers shot and killed 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers in Ireland, forever marking this day as "Bloody Sunday
." It wasn't the first incident of violence defined by faith-based division and definitely wasn't the last.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially called the shooting Sunday night at a Quebec City mosque an act of terror. Six people were murdered during evening prayers and two suspects were in custody by night's end. Just last summer, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre during the Ramadan fast. Most Muslims do not eat pork. Sunday's violence came in the shadow of President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.
Delta Airlines was struggling to get its fleet back in the air Monday morning after a nationwide systems outage late Sunday caused countless delays and at least 150 overnight cancellations. Delta's website and mobile app went down, as well. As of Monday morning, Delta flights connecting the Boise Airport to Salt Lake City and Seattle were on time.
- The former Boise County prosecutor has pleaded guilty to her third DUI, a felony. Jolene Maloney was pulled over for April 8, 2016 when driving 52 mph in a 35 mph speed zone in Garden City. She blew a blood alcohol level of .182 and .183, more than double the legal limit. In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend 30 days in jail and five years of probation. Ada County Judge Jason Scott will have the final word at sentencing on Friday, March 17.
- Two big Hollywood award shows over the weekend added some mystery to the Oscar race. While La La Land won Best Picture from the Producers Guild of America, Hidden Figures was the surprise winner of Best Ensemble from the Screen Actors Guild. Sunday night's SAG awards was rife with Trump-bashing with the cast of Stranger Things, which won Best Ensemble in a TV drama, vowing to "repeal bullies" and "shelter freaks and outcasts."
- Tech billionaire Elon Musk has people buzzing again. This past weekend, the man who revolutionized electric cars and privatized space exploration confirmed that he had begun drilling a giant tunnel in southern California to help alleviate traffic congestion.