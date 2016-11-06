Jerome-Area Woman Sentenced for Beating Another Woman With Baseball Bat 

click to enlarge
Jerome County Sheriff's Office
Ashley Howell, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.
A Jerome woman has been sentenced for up to 14 years behind bars after beating another woman with a baseball bat.
The Twin Falls Times-News reports
27-year old Ashley Howell, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery on another woman, who was her husband's lover. Prosecutors said Howell, a mother of three, convinced her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Howell, to invite the victim to his house. When she arrived, Ashley reportedly came out from a back room and hit the woman repeatedly with the bat. Police say Ashley hid from authorities and lied about the incident.
"She lures the victim there, she beats her over 20 times, and the victim is barely able to get out of the building," said Jerome County Deputy Prosecutor Eileen McDevitt. "This was an egregious, deliberate, plotted, planned-out, premeditated act," McDevitt said during Howell's sentencing.
Ashley's public defender argued his client was in a "blacked-out rage" during the attack and had no previous criminal record. The victim testified she was once 'inseparable" friends with Ashley prior to the affair with Tyler.
Ashley was granted a "Rider Program," which means she could shorten her sentence if therapy and rehabilitation are successful.
“I’m going to want to hear, when you come back, what you’ve learned through the counseling and programming," said Fifth District Judge Eric Wildman at Ashley's sentencing. "At that point, we’ll talk about probation.”
Meanwhile, Tyler is also in hot water, charged with conspiracy and aggravated battery. He is scheduled to be in court on Monday, Nov. 28.