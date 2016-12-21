Jingle Jamboree Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 23, Neurolux 

Want to know where all the creatures will be stirring on the night before the night before Christmas? Answer: Neurolux, where a passel of bands are set to take the stage for a pre-Christmas homelessness benefit bash that will blow off your stockings.

Join Boise's Blonde Bombshell (and Boise Weekly advice columnist) Minerva Jayne, who hosts the event, for Christmas-themed sets Friday, Dec. 23 from The Acid Guide Service, Dedicated Servers, Glenn Mantang and the GOV, Lounge on Fire, Mantooth, A Mighty Band of Microbes and Travelin' Miles.

Along with the tunes—which vary from hip-hop and punk to folk, funk and metal—there will be bar games, short films and the chance to win prizes throughout the night.

As the clock creeps toward midnight and the official start of Christmas Eve, an ensemble of local musicians and special guests will launch into an homage to Brian Eno. As if that wasn't Eno-ough, DJ Sage will close, wishing all a good night.