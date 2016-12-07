John Caparulo at Liquid 

Channeling Homer Simpson, who he called his "biggest comedy influence" in a 2013 interview with Westword, standup John Caparulo comes off as somewhere between a good ol' boy and a schlubby, sardonic nerd. His bits are peppered with jabs at healthy eating, snooty intellectuals and anything perceived as "fancy."

Don't be fooled by his apathetic, apolitical, man-child routine, though: Caparulo has an edge. A joke about giving directions to a New York City cabbie starts as small-town guy poking fun at big-city folk but ends with a mounting sense of panic: Does anyone really know where they're going? Who's driving this thing?

Best known for his work on Chelsea Lately, Caparulo's bona fides include appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central Presents and The Tonight Show—and now Liquid Laughs in Boise.