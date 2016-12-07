Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Last Issue

December 07, 2016 Arts » Culture

John Caparulo at Liquid 

By
picks_johncaparulo_pressphoto.jpg

Press Photo

Related Events

  • Comedian John Caparulo @ Liquid Lounge

    • Fri., Dec. 9, 8 & 10 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, 8 & 10 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m. $23

Related Locations

Channeling Homer Simpson, who he called his "biggest comedy influence" in a 2013 interview with Westword, standup John Caparulo comes off as somewhere between a good ol' boy and a schlubby, sardonic nerd. His bits are peppered with jabs at healthy eating, snooty intellectuals and anything perceived as "fancy."

Don't be fooled by his apathetic, apolitical, man-child routine, though: Caparulo has an edge. A joke about giving directions to a New York City cabbie starts as small-town guy poking fun at big-city folk but ends with a mounting sense of panic: Does anyone really know where they're going? Who's driving this thing?

Best known for his work on Chelsea Lately, Caparulo's bona fides include appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central Presents and The Tonight Show—and now Liquid Laughs in Boise.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation