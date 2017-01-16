Join Comedians Emma Arnold, Lace Larrabee For Laughs to Benefit WCA 

click to enlarge
Emma Arnold
Boisean Emma Arnold is one of several comedians who will perform a benefit show for the WCA at Humpin' Hannah's.
In a week that began with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will end with the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the Women's March on Idaho Jan. 20-21 (respectively), the Women's & Children's Alliance is spoiling for some laughs.
A slate of comics, including Boise-based Emma Arnold
and Alisha Donahue
and Atlanta, Ga.-based Lace Larrabee
, will hit the stage Thursday, Jan. 19 for a one-night-only show at Humpin' Hannah's.
Arnold is a well known touring comic who performed in 50 cities nationwide in 2016, has appeared on YouTube channel Screenjunkies and will release a book this spring, Notion Sickness
A podcaster and local comedian, Donahue is a regular contender for Boise's Funniest Person and Best of Boise "Best Local Comic" accolades. She is also half of the comedy duo Lady Bizness with Jynx Jenkins.
A four-time Miss Georgia contestant, Larrabee swapped her ambition for a tiara for a mic and has been touring comedy festivals ever since. She has appeared on seasons two and three of Fox's Laughs
, as well as Viceland's Flophouse
Proceeds from the Humpin' Hannah's show benefit the WCA, which is gearing up to open a new shelter in February. The shelter will have space for 16 transitional housing units for women and children.
"Finding safe, affordable housing is difficult for our clients and these additional housing units will give them more time to work with our case managers to find a safe, affordable option," said WCA Executive Director Bea Black when crews broke ground on the shelter
Funds raised will go toward client needs, which range from shelter and counseling to court advocacy. The WCA does not charge for any of its services.
Tickets to the comedy night and benefit are $15. The show begins at 8 p.m.