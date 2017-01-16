Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 4
Last Issue

January 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Join Comedians Emma Arnold, Lace Larrabee For Laughs to Benefit WCA 

By

Related Locations

click to enlarge - Boisean Emma Arnold is one of several comedians who will perform a benefit show for the WCA at Humpin' Hannah's. - - EMMA ARNOLD
  • Emma Arnold
  • Boisean Emma Arnold is one of several comedians who will perform a benefit show for the WCA at Humpin' Hannah's.
In a week that began with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will end with the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the Women's March on Idaho Jan. 20-21 (respectively), the Women's & Children's Alliance is spoiling for some laughs.

A slate of comics, including Boise-based Emma Arnold and Alisha Donahue and Atlanta, Ga.-based Lace Larrabee, will hit the stage Thursday, Jan. 19 for a one-night-only show at Humpin' Hannah's.

Arnold is a well known touring comic who performed in 50 cities nationwide in 2016, has appeared on YouTube channel Screenjunkies and will release a book this spring, Notion Sickness.

A podcaster and local comedian, Donahue is a regular contender for Boise's Funniest Person and Best of Boise "Best Local Comic" accolades. She is also half of the comedy duo Lady Bizness with Jynx Jenkins.

A four-time Miss Georgia contestant, Larrabee swapped her ambition for a tiara for a mic and has been touring comedy festivals ever since. She has appeared on seasons two and three of Fox's Laughs, as well as Viceland's Flophouse.

Proceeds from the Humpin' Hannah's show benefit the WCA, which is gearing up to open a new shelter in February. The shelter will have space for 16 transitional housing units for women and children.

"Finding safe, affordable housing is difficult for our clients and these additional housing units will give them more time to work with our case managers to find a safe, affordable option," said WCA Executive Director Bea Black when crews broke ground on the shelter in April 2016.

Funds raised will go toward client needs, which range from shelter and counseling to court advocacy. The WCA does not charge for any of its services.

Tickets to the comedy night and benefit are $15. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation