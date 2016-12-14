Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
December 14, 2016 News » Citydesk

Jury Scam Targets Ada County Citizens, Demanding $1,000 to Avoid Arrest 

By
click to enlarge BRIAN TURNER, CC BY 2.0
Ada County officials are warning of a scam that has already targeted some citizens.

Officials with the county jury commissioner's office said Wednesday morning they have received reports of citizens being threatened with arrest for failure to appear for jury duty, and told to cough up $1,000 in order to comply. One citizen reported he was instructed to go to a local Albertsons, purchase a $1,000 gift card and send it to a so-called "officer" of the court.

Officials said Ada County "will never call or email a prospective juror and inform them that a warrant was being issued for an arrest for failure to appear for jury service."

Officials added that if a citizen does fail to appear for jury duty, a letter would be mailed from the Ada County Jury Commissioner's Office requesting the juror make contact with the office to reschedule the service.
Comments

Comments are closed.

