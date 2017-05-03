Search
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
May 03, 2017 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Just Friends? 

By
Kelsey Hawes

Dear Minerva,

I have feelings for a close friend of mine that she's aware of. She's been sending me mixed messages. I'd like to keep our friendship, but maybe get it to be more than that. She has had feelings for me in the past, but they might be gone. I have absolutely no idea about romance but even I know that this is precarious. What should I do in this situation?

Sincerely,

Helpless Romantic

Dear Helpless,

Oh l'amour! L'amour! L'amour! Romance is such a funny little thing, isn't it? Once we start feeling things for someone, we also start second guessing ourselves and over analyzing everything. We can work ourselves up into quite a frenzy. You should look at the fact that there is a history and a friendship as good things. There is something to be said for being comfortable with someone and it doesn't take much to stoke those coals into a full fledged fire. Invite her to do things that you know she enjoys. Take her to her favorite places. Remind her why she liked you in the past. If she is anything like me, then she also needs you to be direct. Sometimes you have to come right out and say it. Either way, your friendship can be preserved. The same things that endear us to people as friends can endear us to people as lovers.

