Just Missing Sunday Service, Would-Be Worshipper Wields Pellet Gun in Boise Church Parking Lot 

click to enlarge Ada County Jail

Brandon Richards, 36, is charged with disturbing the peace.

It will be a while before a Boise man attends a regular church service following his arrest for wielding a pellet pistol outside a local house of worship.Boise police were called Dec. 11 to Red Rock Christian Church on the 1100 block of South Roosevelt Street, where witnesses said a man was waving what appeared to be a handgun in the church parking lot.According to investigators, Brandon Richards, 36, of Boise, showed up at the church right about noon. After learning he had just missed morning service, witnesses said Richards returned to his car and pulled out the gun.Boise police arrived on the scene, identified the weapon as a pellet gun and arrested Richards on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He is still being held at the Ada County Jail, where he awaits a Jan. 23, 2017 court hearing.