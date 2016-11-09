Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
November 09, 2016 Arts » Stage

Kennedy Center's Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" 

By
Teresa Wood - The Kennedy Center

Related Events

    Kennedy Center's Elephant and Piggie's We Are in a Play @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. $6.50
Best friends Gerald, a cautious elephant, and Piggie, an outgoing pig, run into a conundrum they have to find a way to work around. Sometimes, Piggie's creativity saves the day. Other days, it's Gerald's careful insight. If this plot is familiar to you, it's probably because you've (repeatedly) read your children Mo Willems' award-winning Elephant and Piggie book series. Imagine the fun your kids will have seeing those beloved characters come to life in the live-action musical, Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" The Kennedy Center adaptation of Willems' stories is a "vaudevillian romp" through kid-friendly conflicts, like how two friends can share one toy and what to wear to a fancy pool party. Treat the youngsters (ages 4 and up) to an evening of music and dance, and let somebody else tell the story.

