Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
December 21, 2016 Rec & Sports » Rec News

Kids Holiday Break Camps at the Y 

By
Y not let the kids get camp?

Kelsey Hawes

Related Locations

This year, your pre-teens could become engineers. They could discover an appetite for international exploration. They could be anointed as padawans and train in the art of the Force. Pretty much anything is possible in the YMCA winter-break workshops for kids ages 6-12. Projects range from building motorized robots in "Battlebots" camp and crafting lightsabers in "Jedi" camp, to swimming, biking, rock climbing and other athletic workshops. Most camps are designed for tweens and teens, but even the youngest of the clan (ages 3-6) can craft and practice sports in the"super silly" Pre-K Adventure camp, while youth up to age 16 can get their game on in a three-day Youth Triathlon workshop. Hours and locations vary, so check the Treasure Valley YMCA website. Financial assistance available but hurry, spots fill quickly.

