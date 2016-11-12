KTVB: New Meadows Sanctioned Hidden Cameras in Public Bathrooms 

click to enlarge
KTVB - TV
Hidden cameras have been inside New Meadows public bathrooms for nearly 10 years.
Public officials in New Meadows are coming under fire for giving their approval to surveillance cameras installed inside public restrooms in the Adams County community.
KTVB-TV reports
it was alerted by Facebook users who learned of the hidden cameras after taking a close look at what appeared to be an ordinary exit sign, but actually had a video camera peering through a small hole drilled in the sign.
New Meadows Mayor Tony Koberstein told KTVB-TV that hidden cameras had been used "for years" in the community and were given the green light by the New Meadows City Council. Koberstein said the footage was only reviewed "to catch people who have created issues" of vandalism. He confirmed there were a total of four cameras peering at the bathrooms' users—two on the outside and one each in the men's and women's facilities.
Koberstein insisted the cameras didn't violate any privacy laws.
KTVB-TV reports the New Meadows City Council will address the issue when it meets Monday, Nov. 14.