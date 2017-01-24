UPDATE: Kuna Shooting Suspect Dead, Female Companion Arrested, Weapons Recovered From Scene 

click to enlarge
UPDATE:
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Stephanie Prieto, 35, is charged with resisting or obstructing officers.
Jan. 25, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
The investigation continues into a Jan. 24 manhunt that ended with a man dead, shot by police in a Kuna subdivision.
The suspect, who was the subject of a six-hour door-to-door search, has yet to be identified by law enforcement, but the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was killed in a hail of gunfire from eight officers.
ACSO said the police shot and killed the suspect as he attempted to drive away from a home on East Black Hawk Drive, where he had been holed up.
Police arrested Stephanie Prieto, 35, of Kuna, in connection with the incident. Investigators said there was evidence placing Prieto with the male suspect when he fired as many as 10 shots at a Kuna police officer during an early morning traffic stop. Authorities said Prieto had fled on foot from the scene, but was discovered several hours later at a Meridian gas station. Prieto was booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of resisting or obstructing officers.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office and Boise and Meridian police joined the hunt for the suspect, which led authorities to the Birds of Prey subdivision. The neighborhood was placed under a "code red" emergency alert Tuesday, instructing residents to stay indoors with their doors and windows locked.
It was late morning when police said they tracked the suspect to a home on East Black Hawk Drive. As a SWAT team cordoned off the area, the garage door of the home opened and the suspect attempted to flee in a vehicle but was blocked by an armored car. That's when members of the tactical team shot the suspect. Law enforcement involved in the shooting included five Ada County sheriff's deputies, two Boise police officers and a Meridian police officer. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has taken over the investigation, with the Idaho State Police taking the lead. Evidence was still being retrieved from the scene late Tuesday, including the discovery of a backpack that contained two handguns and ammunition.
UPDATE:
Jan. 24, 2017, noon
The Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a morning-long search for a shooting suspect came to a deadly conclusion Tuesday in a Kuna subdivision. The deceased, still unidentified as of noon today, was wanted following an early morning incident in which he reportedly shot at a Kuna police officer.
It was was still unclear whether the suspect was killed by police, which included a SWAT team, or if he took his own life. The suspect's body was discovered at 11:45 a.m. near Ardell Road and Blackhawk Drive.
The hunt for the suspect began just before 4 a.m., when Kuna police reportedly stopped a black BMW near Kay and Moonhill streets. According to law enforcement, the driver fired multiple times after officers turned on their vehicle's overhead lights. No one was hit by the gunfire. The pursuit ended when police found the vehicle abandoned a short time later, prompting a search through the
Birds of Prey subdivision.
A confirmation of the suspect's identity and cause of death was expected to come later in the day from the Ada County coroner.
ORIGINAL POST:
Jan. 24, 2017, 8 a.m.
Residents in a Kuna neighborhood woke up Tuesday to news of a "code red alert," as police urged everyone to stay indoors, with their doors and windows locked, while they searched for an alleged shooting suspect.
According to police, the driver of a black BMW fired multiple times at law enforcement during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. near Kay and Moonhill streets. The gunfire triggered a high-speed chase. A short time later, police found the vehicle abandoned near Linder and Ardell roads, prompting the shutdown of the
Birds of Prey subdivision amid a door-to-door search for the suspect, who was believed to be on foot.
Parents were alerted that nearby Reed Elementary School would be closed and any students who had already boarded school buses would be diverted to Kuna High School. The Kuna School District said no other schools in the area would be closed, but any students who live in the Hubbard, Linder, Deer Flat and Meridian roads neighborhood would be excused from school for the day.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office filled in some details
on the suspect Tuesday morning, describing him as a male in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the ACSO at 208-377-6790.