UPDATE: Kuna Shooting Suspect Dead, Female Companion Arrested, Weapons Recovered From Scene 

Stephanie Prieto, 35, is charged with resisting or obstructing officers.

The man Kuna PD and ACSO deputies were searching for has died. The SWAT team had a confrontation with him in the Ardell/Black Hawk Dr. area — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 24, 2017

Shortly after offer turned on overhead lights, the driver stuck a gun out of the window and fired multiple shots — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 24, 2017

We're asking people who live in the neighborhood to keep kids safely inside homes and report suspicious activity to dispatch at 377-6790 — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 24, 2017