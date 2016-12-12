La La Land Leads Golden Globe Pack, Dancing to Seven Nominations 

Hollywood laid a few more golden bricks on its road to the Oscars Monday morning. More than a few actors, producers and directors were awakened Dec. 12 with the pre-dawn announcement of nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards. The Globes are considered a major indication of who might get Oscar nods.
Moonlight was honored by the Gotham Awards as Best Picture while the New York Film Critics Circle chose La La Land as Best Picture of 2016, Soon thereafter, the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures anointed Manchester By the Sea as the Best Film.
