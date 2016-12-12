Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
December 12, 2016 Screen » Screen News

La La Land Leads Golden Globe Pack, Dancing to Seven Nominations 

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land.
  • Summit Entertainment
  • Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land.
Hollywood laid a few more golden bricks on its road to the Oscars Monday morning. More than a few actors, producers and directors were awakened Dec. 12 with the pre-dawn announcement of nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards. The Globes are considered a major indication of who might get Oscar nods.

La La Land (which Boise Weekly fell in lo- lo- love with at the film's premiere in September) leads this year's pack at the Golden Globes, grabbing seven nominations, including nods for its lead actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, plus best director, screenplay, score and song. Moonlight, another BW fave currently playing at The Flicks in Boise, received six nominations including Best Motion Picture.

Here are some highlights from this morning's nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama
  • Moonlight
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Lion
  • Hidden Figures
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
Best Actor, Drama
  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress, Drama
  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • La La Land
  • Sing Street
Best Actor, Comedy or Musical
  • Colin Farrell, The Lobster
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jonah Hill, War Dogs
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress, Comedy or Musical
  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
The 74th annual Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.



