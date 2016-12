La La Land Leads Golden Globe Pack, Dancing to Seven Nominations 

click to enlarge Summit Entertainment

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land.

Moonlight



Manchester by the Sea



Lion



Hidden Figures



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea



Joel Edgerton, Loving



Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge



Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic



Denzel Washington, Fences

Amy Adams, Arrival



Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane



Isabelle Huppert, Elle



Ruth Negga, Loving



Natalie Portman, Jackie

20th Century Women



Deadpool



Florence Foster Jenkins



La La Land



Sing Street

Colin Farrell, The Lobster



Ryan Gosling, La La Land



Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins



Jonah Hill, War Dogs



Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women



Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply



Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen



Emma Stone, La La Land



Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hollywood laid a few more golden bricks on its road to the Oscars Monday morning. More than a few actors, producers and directors were awakened Dec. 12 with the pre-dawn announcement of nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards. The Globes are considered a major indication of who might get Oscar nods.(which Boise Weekly fell in lo- lo- love with at the film's premiere in September) leads this year's pack at the Golden Globes, grabbing seven nominations, including nods for its lead actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, plus best director, screenplay, score and song. Moonlight, another BW fave currently playing at The Flicks in Boise, received six nominations including Best Motion Picture.Here are some highlights from this morning's nominations:The 74th annual Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.