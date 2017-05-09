Labrador Files Paperwork to Run for Idaho Governor 

click to enlarge
Public Domain
Idaho Republican Rep. Raul Labrador.
Less than a week after making national headlines for his controversial remarks on health care, Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) filed paperwork with the Idaho secretary of state to formally mount a campaign for Idaho governor.
A Labrador candidacy sets up a high-profile Republican gubernatorial primary in May 2018, pitting the congressman against Lieutenant Governor Brad Little and businessman Tommy Ahlquist, who have already begun their campaigns.
During a May 5 town hall meeting at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Labrador was booed
after telling constituents, "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." Labrador later wrote on his Facebook page
that his remark "wasn't very elegant."
Born in Puerto Rico and raised in a single-parent household, Labrador became an immigration attorney and ran his own law practice before being elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2006 and reelected in 2008. In what was considered an upset, Labrador defeated front-runner Vaughn Ward in a 2010 Republican primary race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Labrador went on to win the general election and has been reelected to Congress in 2012, 2014 and 2016,
KTVB-TV was first to report Tuesday
that Labrador filed paperwork with the SOS office at 9:14 a.m., ending speculation that he would be running to fill the seat of Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter, who will step down from office in 2018.