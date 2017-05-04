Labrador, Simpson Join GOP Majority to Repeal/Replace Major Sections of Obamacare 

click to enlarge
Idaho Congressmen Raul Labrador and Mike Simpson joined their GOP House colleagues Thursday afternoon to push through an effort to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.
The American Health Care Act
passed the House 217-213, sending a major legislative victory to the Trump White House. No Democrats voted for the bill. The measure still faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate.
“The bill we passed today strikes down Obamacare’s prohibition on less expensive health care plans and the knot of insurance regulations and mandates that are making health coverage so unaffordable," said Labrador in a prepared statement following the vote. “Our work is far from done, however. We need to fully repeal Obamacare and I remain committed to doing that. Today’s bill is the best way to eventually get there.”
It's estimated that 20 million Americans gained health care coverage under President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act. House Republicans have long targeted Obama's signature piece of legislation, insisting the program was government overreach that had driven up health care costs.
The New York Times reports
several Republican U.S. senators have already "worried aloud" about the House measure, with at least four GOP senators expressing concern because their constituents had benefited from Medicaid expansion under Obamacare—particularly in Alaska, Colorado, Ohio and West Virginia.
"Any bill that has been posted in less than 24 hours, debated in three or four hours and not scored [by the Congressional Budget Office], needs to be viewed with suspicion,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina).
The CEO of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii
wasted little time in blasting the House vote.
“This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation. By supporting this bill, our elected officials voted to block thousands of their constituents, and millions of people around the country, from essential health care," PPVNH CEO Elaine Rose wrote in a statement. “Our supporters and patients will not go quietly as Washington D.C. politicians vote to take away their care. "