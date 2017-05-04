Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
Last Issue

May 04, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

Labrador, Simpson Join GOP Majority to Repeal/Replace Major Sections of Obamacare 

By
click to enlarge MATT H. WADE, CC BY SA 3.0
Idaho Congressmen Raul Labrador and Mike Simpson joined their GOP House colleagues Thursday afternoon to push through an effort to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

The American Health Care Act passed the House 217-213, sending a major legislative victory to the Trump White House. No Democrats voted for the bill. The measure still faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate.

“The bill we passed today strikes down Obamacare’s prohibition on less expensive health care plans and the knot of insurance regulations and mandates that are making health coverage so unaffordable," said Labrador in a prepared statement following the vote. “Our work is far from done, however. We need to fully repeal Obamacare and I remain committed to doing that. Today’s bill is the best way to eventually get there.” It's estimated that 20 million Americans gained health care coverage under President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act. House Republicans have long targeted Obama's signature piece of legislation, insisting the program was government overreach that had driven up health care costs.

The New York Times reports several Republican U.S. senators have already "worried aloud" about the House measure, with at least four GOP senators expressing concern because their constituents had benefited from Medicaid expansion under Obamacare—particularly in Alaska, Colorado, Ohio and West Virginia.

"Any bill that has been posted in less than 24 hours, debated in three or four hours and not scored [by the Congressional Budget Office], needs to be viewed with suspicion,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina).

The CEO of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii wasted little time in blasting the House vote.

“This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation. By supporting this bill, our elected officials voted to block thousands of their constituents, and millions of people around the country, from essential health care," PPVNH CEO Elaine Rose wrote in a statement. “Our supporters and patients will not go quietly as Washington D.C. politicians vote to take away their care. "

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • May 4, 2017: What to Know

    May 4, 2017: What to Know

    House Republicans say they have the votes to upend Obamacare, a massive Google Docs phishing scam, ITD releases footage of north Idaho trail crash, Idaho Gives is off to a running start, Boise police investigate a home invasion, a morning television engagement and Colbert unholsters his defense of lewd Trump joke.
    • by George Prentice
    • May 4, 2017
  • Boise City Council Advances Efforts on New Library, Police Micro-Station

    Boise City Council Advances Efforts on New Library, Police Micro-Station

    "I don't think it will come as a shock to anyone that at the top of my list is the main library, front and center. It's a project whose time has come."
    • by George Prentice
    • May 3, 2017
  • UPDATE: Boise Foothills Flap Surfaces in Idaho Supreme Court

    UPDATE: Boise Foothills Flap Surfaces in Idaho Supreme Court

    Developers say they need access between Hillside Park and the Quail Hollow Golf Course in order to build 120-130 units on foothill ridges.
    • by George Prentice
    • May 3, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation