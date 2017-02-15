LED Album Release: This Way to the Egress 

For almost a year, arts collective LED teased its latest production, This Way to the Egress. The company dished out bits and pieces—an excerpt at Treefort 2016, another at MING Studios—before audiences were treated to the full energetic, long-form meditation on aging at the Morrison Center last October.

The multimedia fiesta that is LED isn't done with This Way yet, however. The company is throwing an album release party for the original soundtrack written by LED Creative Director Andrew Stensaas at the Visual Arts Collective on Saturday, Feb. 18.

And it isn't an LED fiesta without a performance, so along with the live music, see LED Artistic Director Lauren Edson and company dancers Brett Perry and Evan Stevens perform selections on the VAC stage.