Les Bois Film Festival Expands in Second Year 

The inaugural Les Bois Film Festival
last year had a sold out crowd, screening films from Idaho’s top outdoor filmmakers. Co-hosted by Wild Lens
and Land Trust of the Treasure Valley
, the festival is back in 2017 and much expanded.
"Last year, there was just one showing," said Land Trust spokesperson Julia Rundberg. "Now, we're making it a full-day festival."
The festival
kicks off Saturday, March 4, with a free premiere of Wild Lens’ new documentary, Souls of the Vermilion Sea
, an expose of efforts to save a Mexican porpoise from extinction.
Eight films make up the afternoon program, including short films The High Divide
and Santiaguito: The Volcano Laboratory
; as well as the award-winning feature film about trekking the Appalachian Trail, Paul’s Boots
. Evening screenings will feature 11 films, including short films Chasing Ridgelines
, The Falconer
and Outdoor Idaho: Beyond the White Clouds
. Elk River
, an award-winning film about a migrating herd of Yellowstone elk, will also be screened that evening.
The festival will take place at the Egyptian Theatre beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets for the 2 p.m. screening are $5 for youth under 17, and $13 for adults. Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening are $10 for youths, and $18 for adults. There is also a $25 Adult Pass available that includes access to both the afternoon and evening screenings.
Souls of the Vermilion Sea trailer from Wild Lens on Vimeo.