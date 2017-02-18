Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
Last Issue

February 18, 2017 Screen » Screen News

Video

Les Bois Film Festival Expands in Second Year 

By
The Thousand Year Journey screened at the 2016 Les Bois Film Festival.

'The Thousand Year Journey'

The Thousand Year Journey screened at the 2016 Les Bois Film Festival.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Les Bois Film Festival @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Sat., March 4, 11 a.m., 2 & 7 p.m. FREE-$18
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

The inaugural Les Bois Film Festival last year had a sold out crowd, screening films from Idaho’s top outdoor filmmakers. Co-hosted by Wild Lens and Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, the festival is back in 2017 and much expanded.

"Last year, there was just one showing," said Land Trust spokesperson Julia Rundberg. "Now, we're making it a full-day festival."

The festival kicks off Saturday, March 4, with a free premiere of Wild Lens’ new documentary, Souls of the Vermilion Sea, an expose of efforts to save a Mexican porpoise from extinction.

Eight films make up the afternoon program, including short films The High Divide and Santiaguito: The Volcano Laboratory; as well as the award-winning feature film about trekking the Appalachian Trail, Paul’s Boots. Evening screenings will feature 11 films, including short films Chasing Ridgelines, The Falconer and Outdoor Idaho: Beyond the White Clouds. Elk River, an award-winning film about a migrating herd of Yellowstone elk, will also be screened that evening.

The festival will take place at the Egyptian Theatre beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets for the 2 p.m. screening are $5 for youth under 17, and $13 for adults. Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening are $10 for youths, and $18 for adults. There is also a $25 Adult Pass available that includes access to both the afternoon and evening screenings.

Souls of the Vermilion Sea trailer from Wild Lens on Vimeo.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Screen News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Screen News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Family Movie @ Ada Community Library Victory Branch

    • FREE

  • User Submitted
    Hispanic Film Festival @ Boise State Riverfront Hall

    • Wed., Feb. 22, 6 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 24, 6 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    JUMP Movie Night: The Lion in Winter @ Jack's Urban Meeting Place

    • Wed., March 1, 6 p.m. FREE
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation