Letters to the editor: January 25, 2017 

A Primer for Portlanders

Dear Editor,

I read another article about how Boise may be the new Portland, so I figured this is a good time to let incoming Portlanders know about some of the most important things about moving to Boise.

1. We really like bikes, but we haven't figured out the bike thing very well yet. As pedestrians, we're not very good at keeping to one side on shared bike/walk spaces, and we have a really hard time controlling our dogs around bikes. As motorists, most of us are terrible at sharing space with bikes.

2. We stole your "Keep Portland Weird" thing, but whatever, you guys stole it from Austin, and presumably Missoula or Pittsburgh or somebody is going to steal it from us as soon as we're cool enough.

3. Weed is still illegal here. And not in the wink-wink "you might get a ticket" kind of way, like in the "you will straight up go to jail" kind of way.

4. Those naked dancing bars you have in Portland? We do not have those.

5. The doughnut place is called Guru, and the lines aren't as bad as Voodoo. No sweet pink boxes, but they did make a bird's nest doughnut that was straight amazing.

6. Smoking is still allowed. Not in Boise proper, but in Garden City in the middle of Boise, as well as most of the towns in the rest of the Treasure Valley. We know. It's weird for us, too.

7. There are two Saturday markets, they're two blocks away from each other, the one with the vegetables is in the parking lot next to Hotel 43.

8. There is an amazing number of natural hot springs within two hours of Boise. You should really go to them as often as you can.

9. We don't have a professional sports team, but Broncos fans are every bit as dedicated as Blazers or Timbers fans.

10. We're sorry if somebody gets all over you about the pronunciation thing. "It's Boy-see, not Boy-zee." We've heard that these pronunciation police exist, but we have never met them. Apparently they lurk in shadows awaiting the opportunity to correct out-of-towners.

—Leil Cardoza

Boise

Liberally Liberal

Dear Editor,

Hi, I just wanted to voice my opinion of your articles, polls and comics. Every time I have opened the Boise Weekly lately there seems to be a consistent bashing of our President-elect/President Donald Trump somewhere in your paper. As an Idahoan who chose to move to this state to get away from progressive liberalism (i.e., Portland, Las Vegas), it would be nice to see some more gracious articles on the guy or say nothing at all. Like CNN, MSNBC and NPR, the Boise Weekly seems to be as biased as they are. Remember you are in Idaho and more of your customer base would appreciate at least a few more conservative articles. Seeing comics like the one bashing President Trump (Vol. 25, No. 21) would be more appreciated in Portland or Seattle but not in Boise, Idaho...

Thanks for listening,

—Jim Johnson

Boise

Replacing Obamacare

Dear Editor,

With the Republican Congress bent on depriving 22 million Americans of medical insurance, this is a great time to provide our own, totally free and totally effective health insurance—a plant-based diet.

A study with 131,000 participants, in last year's Internal Medicine found that consumption of animal protein is associated with higher risk of death. A couple dozen other massive studies in the past four decades had similar findings. None reached opposite conclusions.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 1.4 million, or 68 percent, of identified U.S. deaths are attributed to heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes, linked conclusively with consumption of animal products.

Cost of medical care was estimated by the NIH at $3 trillion in 2014, or $24,000 per household, and rising at 6.5 percent annually—nearly four times the rate of inflation. Incredibly, this amount rivals our national budget and represents 17.5 percent of our gross domestic product. Even so, it does not include the costs of lost productivity, disability and premature death.

We have little control over the national cost of medical care. But, each of us has a great deal of control over our household's $24,000 share every time we visit the grocery store.

Sincerely,

—Bradley Genna

Boise