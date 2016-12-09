Lewiston Police Chief Suing Home Depot 

click to enlarge
-
KREM-TV screenshot
-
The "husky four-level steel bulk storage rack" sold for $179.
The Lewiston chief of police says injuries he suffered in a fall restrict him from firing a weapon—that's why he's suing Home Depot.
KREM-TV reports
Chief Chris Ankeny, who joined the Lewiston PD in July 2015, bought a "husky four-level steel bulk storage rack" from the Lewiston Home Depot. According to an advertisement, the rack is designed to support up to 8,000 pounds; but, when Ankeny stood on the rack, it collapsed and he fractured his hand.
In his lawsuit, Ankeny said the product didn't have a warning to alert of such danger. Due to the fracture, Ankeny claims he suffered significant expenses, pain and suffering and it "restricts his ability to fire a service weapon."
The chief filed his suit in Nez Perce County Court but, at the request of lawyers representing Home Depot, the case has been moved to federal court. Ankeny is seeking damages "to be determined."