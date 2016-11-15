Tribune: Idaho Dems' Election Losses Will Trigger Fewer Seats on Legislative Committees 

The Election Day fallout
for Idaho Democrats has begun. After losing four seats in the Legislature, shrinking their minority even further in the House and Senate, Republican majority leadership is already indicting there will be fewer Dems on Statehouse committees.
Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill (R-Rexburg) and House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane (R-Nampa) said Democrats will probably drop from four to three seats on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee—the Legislature's influential budget-writing panel—and from three to two seats on a number of other committees.
The Lewiston Tribune
this morning reported the comments came Tuesday morning during the Lewiston stop of a legislative tour of the region hosted each year by the Idaho Chamber Alliance.
With only a total of 11 Democrats in the House, Crane indicated their membership on committees such as State Affairs, Education, and Revenue and Tax may shrink to as low as two per committee. On the Senate side, Hill said he had a plan to alter committee seats, but he wanted to present it to Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) before sharing it with the public.
Democrats in north-central Idaho took a particular bruising, with House Minority Leader John Rusche (D-Lewiston) and Sen. Dan Schmidt (D-Moscow) going down to defeat and Republican Thyra Stevenson regaining a House seat vacated by outgoing Lewiston Democratic Rep. Dan Rudolph. Democrats lost another seat in eastern Idaho, where Republican Dustin Manwaring claimed the seat vacated by Rep. Mark Nye (D-Pocatello), who decided to run for a Senate seat vacated by Sen. Roy Lacey (D-Pocatello).
When the Legislature convenes in January, 2017, there will be 88 Republicans versus 11 Democrats in the House—only one of them, Rep. Paulette Jordan (D-Plummer), from northern Idaho. In the Idaho Senate, there will be 29 Republicans versus six Democrats.