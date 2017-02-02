Library of Congress Releases Trove of Freud Writings 

-
Public Domain
This 1936 oil painting of Sigmund Freud by Wilhelm Victor Krausz is one of thousands of files related to the psychiatrist released by the Library of Congress.
When people think about psychology, they think about Sigmund Freud—even if they don't know it. (Ever call something a "phallic symbol" or refer to the Oedipus Complex? Thanks, Freud.)
The founder of psychoanalysis may be one of the most recognizable names in his field, but he remains widely misunderstood; and, apart from famous works like Civilization and its Discontents
and The Interpretation of Dreams
, his work often goes under-read.
The Library of Congress is in a position to change that with the release of its new collection, the Sigmund Freud Papers
. Sift through portions of Freud's lesser-known works and case histories; read interviews with his friends and family members that illuminate Freud's thoughts; and check out lecture notes, prefaces and introductions to books, and much more.
Dive deeper with a hoard of Freud's correspondence with Carl Jung, Otto Rank, Alfred Adler and Wilhelm Fleiss. For a taste of the man's aesthetic, peruse scores of images, ranging from portraits of Freud and his milieu to photos of his pocket watch and the iconic Greek statuette he kept on his desk.
Whatever your level of interest, this new collection will add fresh meaning to the term, "time suck."